BlackRock Inc. Has $247.83 Million Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 400,798 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Sage Therapeutics worth $247,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $79.11 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.85.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAGE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.87.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

