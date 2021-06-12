BlackRock Inc. Has $236.42 Million Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,676,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 241,332 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.07% of AAR worth $236,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 106.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 29,753 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 89.4% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 42.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.31. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 315.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their target price on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $240,209.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,478.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,014,511.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 750,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,954,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,203 shares of company stock worth $1,677,462 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

