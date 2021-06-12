BlackRock Inc. Buys 356,203 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,060,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,203 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $232,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 47,669 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 14,747 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.77.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AUB. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

