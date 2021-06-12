BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,974,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of PBF Energy worth $240,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PBF Energy by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 301,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,424,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 158,196 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 940,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 50,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 707,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 275,508 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 3.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.91.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

