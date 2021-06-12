BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
NYSE BHK opened at $16.17 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $16.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
