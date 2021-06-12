BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE BHK opened at $16.17 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $16.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

