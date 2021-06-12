Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, Director Robert Herdman sold 10,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.73, for a total value of C$87,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$436,500. Also, Director Michael Franklin Hayduk sold 5,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$369,000. Insiders sold 41,600 shares of company stock worth $358,640 over the last quarter.

Shares of CVE BLN traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Blackline Safety has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$9.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.63.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$10.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

