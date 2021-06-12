Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,689,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,164 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,320,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,656,000 after acquiring an additional 228,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth about $129,001,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,360,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,190,000 after acquiring an additional 577,567 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Black Knight by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,224,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,145,000 after acquiring an additional 37,919 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.34.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKI. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

