BITTO Price Down 17% Over Last 7 Days (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last seven days, BITTO has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. BITTO has a total market cap of $360,796.23 and $48,100.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITTO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITTO Coin Profile

BITTO is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com . BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

BITTO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITTO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

