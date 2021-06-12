BitcoinHD 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.22 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $10.40 million and $2.22 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00004811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00056781 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00161870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00192181 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.48 or 0.01129616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,463.03 or 0.99780510 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002634 BTC.

BitcoinHD launched on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

