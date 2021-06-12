Bitcloud Price Tops $0.0197 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $726,301.37 and $8.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,925.88 or 1.00071328 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00033385 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009425 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.43 or 0.00368875 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.36 or 0.00457835 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.24 or 0.00847466 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008090 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00064052 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,778,097 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

