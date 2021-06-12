Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BIREF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.20.

BIREF stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $920.93 million and a PE ratio of 115.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

