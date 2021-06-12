Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$4.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.50. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.04 and a twelve month high of C$4.24.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$185.61 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.29.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.