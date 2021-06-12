Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $500.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Biogen from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Biogen from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $374.34.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $396.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.04. The firm has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Biogen by 4.5% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Biogen by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Biogen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

