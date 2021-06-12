Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.57 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.66. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.34.

Biogen stock opened at $396.64 on Thursday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7.1% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

