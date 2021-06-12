Bintex Futures (BNTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $76,120.20

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $76,120.20 and approximately $922,273.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00056149 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00157034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00189188 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $410.12 or 0.01102888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,160.92 or 0.99932905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

