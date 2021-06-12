Biltmore Family Office LLC Trims Stock Position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,828 shares during the period. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors comprises about 0.7% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,228,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $31.04. 245,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,843. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.54. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $31.95.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

