Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 20 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,632,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,514,761,000 after acquiring an additional 75,436 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,961,000 after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $941,962,000 after acquiring an additional 51,339 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $852,020,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.21.

ISRG traded up $5.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $864.27. 445,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,116. The company has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.10, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $829.52. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $543.03 and a 1 year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,293.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,205 shares of company stock valued at $33,639,395 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

