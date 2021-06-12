Biltmore Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Biltmore Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.73. 1,538,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,923. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.63.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

In other The Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.