Biltmore Family Office LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

NYSE CAG traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,175,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

