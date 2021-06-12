Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $250,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Biltmore Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $1,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.13.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.61. 1,022,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,370. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $92.49 and a 52-week high of $154.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

