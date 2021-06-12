Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Biltmore Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYH. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYH traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,984. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.29. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $291.06.

