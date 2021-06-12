Biltmore Family Office LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.3% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 105.3% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.33. 1,297,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,447. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $76.29 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.17.

