Biltmore Family Office LLC Acquires New Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $154,083,000. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,310,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,737 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,376,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,214,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,770,000 after purchasing an additional 904,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INVH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,922,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 104.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.88. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $38.01.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

