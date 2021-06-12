Biechele Royce Advisors Sells 7,130 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Biechele Royce Advisors lessened its holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the quarter. Chico’s FAS makes up 0.8% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors owned about 0.40% of Chico’s FAS worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $704.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.54. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $6.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 66.99% and a negative net margin of 27.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

