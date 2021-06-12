Biechele Royce Advisors Purchases 74,600 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Biechele Royce Advisors increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 137.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 74,600 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 4.1% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 213,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,234,000 after buying an additional 84,301 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,541,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,764,709. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

