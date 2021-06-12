Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for The City Pub Group (LON:CPC)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on the stock.

CPC stock opened at GBX 124 ($1.62) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 130.09. The stock has a market cap of £131.05 million and a PE ratio of -17.46. The City Pub Group has a twelve month low of GBX 51 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 147 ($1.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47.

In other news, insider Clive Watson purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £133,000 ($173,765.35).

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 48 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

