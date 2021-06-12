Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the May 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bénéteau stock remained flat at $$14.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01. Bénéteau has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $14.01.
Bénéteau Company Profile
