Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the May 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bénéteau stock remained flat at $$14.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01. Bénéteau has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $14.01.

Bénéteau Company Profile

BÃ©nÃ©teau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, CNB, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; leisure homes under IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names, as well as services under bandofbaots.com, a community services platform; and lease purchase, credit, and insurance under SGB Finance.

