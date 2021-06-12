Beer Money (BEER) Price Reaches $0.0071 on Major Exchanges

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Beer Money has a market cap of $216,015.45 and approximately $27,965.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beer Money has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00061171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00022122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.44 or 0.00802429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.41 or 0.08356419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00086891 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 359,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,500,000 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

