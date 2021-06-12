Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) traded down 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.21 and last traded at $21.25. 2,173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 461,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37. The company has a market cap of $669.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $549.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $199,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,011 shares of company stock valued at $505,764. 7.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

