Beacon Trading Down 3.4% This Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $662.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $1.52 or 0.00004238 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00025901 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000829 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001516 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002518 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

