Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $54.99 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 563,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BECN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

