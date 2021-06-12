Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on BECN. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 563,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 162.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 933,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,837,000 after purchasing an additional 202,670 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

BECN stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 2.02.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.