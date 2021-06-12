Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 229.9% from the May 13th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BMWYY opened at $38.33 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $39.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.21.

BMWYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

