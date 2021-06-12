Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.72.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.94. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

