Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Down 65.6% in May

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the May 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Liberum Capital upgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Shares of BTDPY stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.80. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.