Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ITM Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC raised shares of ITM Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITMPF opened at $5.16 on Friday. ITM Power has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

