Barbara Vaughn Scherer Sells 250 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Barbara Vaughn Scherer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 4th, Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of ANSYS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $336.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.68 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $347.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Several research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.33.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in ANSYS by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.