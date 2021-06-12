Barbara Vaughn Scherer Sells 250 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, June 4th, Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of ANSYS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $336.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.68 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $347.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in ANSYS by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

