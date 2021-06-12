Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Holdings in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in QIWI were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QIWI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of QIWI in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in QIWI by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in QIWI during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in QIWI by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in QIWI by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 104,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 22,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QIWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Sberbank CIB upgraded QIWI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

QIWI stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $695.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. QIWI plc has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $20.84.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.63 by $2.37. The company had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. QIWI had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 22.08%. Analysts expect that QIWI plc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.22%.

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

