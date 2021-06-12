Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $38,000 Position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLNK shares. Cowen started coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Blink Charging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -60.77 and a beta of 3.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03. Blink Charging Co. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 310.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

