Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $103,000 Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TME. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,915,000 after buying an additional 39,573,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,989,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,112,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,680,000 after buying an additional 4,501,253 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,996,000 after buying an additional 3,880,520 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,208,000 after buying an additional 3,480,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

TME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. 86 Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

TME opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.