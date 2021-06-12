Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 4,100 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,733 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $146,627,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 266.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 406,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 295,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 44.5% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.