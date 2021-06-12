Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Nikola were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,013,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nikola in the first quarter valued at about $30,169,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Nikola by 129.5% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,247,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,820 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,158,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $48,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nikola stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.70. Nikola Co. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $76.30.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

