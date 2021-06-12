Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 72.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,221 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 6.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 435,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 10.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 38.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $8.92 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.49.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

