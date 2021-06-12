Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $85,000 in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,158,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 511.2% during the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 58,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 49,132 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 312.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 47,437 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,371,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 562.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 41,970 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IFRA opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.92.

