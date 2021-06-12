Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $33,000 in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TENB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Tenable by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

TENB opened at $43.47 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.88. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -160.99 and a beta of 1.71.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $171,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,629.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,578 shares of company stock valued at $7,798,126. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

