Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Down 67.5% in May

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,975,300 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the May 13th total of 6,075,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBAJF shares. Citigroup upgraded Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of BBAJF opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.52. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79.

Banco del BajÃ­o, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple provides various banking products and services in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and saving products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

