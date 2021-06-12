B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.06. B2Gold shares last traded at C$6.06, with a volume of 2,549,638 shares traded.

BTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.13.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$458.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$449.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total transaction of C$272,001.86. Also, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total transaction of C$204,054.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,610,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,051,585.44.

About B2Gold (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

