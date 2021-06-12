B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 2,036,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 585,573 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 589,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 396,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,545,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,589,000 after acquiring an additional 104,717 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,933,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,595,000 after acquiring an additional 120,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on BTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.93 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.