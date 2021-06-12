B. Riley Raises Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Price Target to $5.25

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $2.50 to $5.25 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

CHS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $704.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 27.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.99%. On average, analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 18,745.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,045,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,730 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth $4,426,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth $1,485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 824,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

