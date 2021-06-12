B. Riley Initiates Coverage on F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX)

B. Riley started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.34) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSTX. William Blair assumed coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F-star Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.25.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FSTX opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. F-star Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.39.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSTX. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.